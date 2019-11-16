LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $216.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

