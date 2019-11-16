Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $14.20. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 225,121 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LWB shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Low & Bonar from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

