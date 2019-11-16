LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $91.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,166 shares of company stock worth $12,763,243. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.