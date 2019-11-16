Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,118.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $48,118.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00011595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00237437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01449843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

