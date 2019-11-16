Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 15,648 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 335,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.