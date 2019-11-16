Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after buying an additional 2,445,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after buying an additional 949,985 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after buying an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $28,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

KSS opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.