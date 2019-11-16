Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First of Long Island worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $661.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.61.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. Research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

