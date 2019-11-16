Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $28,014,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $8,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,800 shares of company stock worth $13,402,005 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

