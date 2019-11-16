Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 602.2% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BWA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

