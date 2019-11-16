Mackay Shields LLC Sells 81,981 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,981 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 943.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,562. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

