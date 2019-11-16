Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MGTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $176,372. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

