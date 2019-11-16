Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 14,256 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,751.50.

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.31. 9,313,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,093. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$26.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

