Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 241,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,483. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

