Martin J. Driscoll Buys 5,000 Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) CEO Martin J. Driscoll acquired 5,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $14,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,832. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 76,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,638. The company has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBPH. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

