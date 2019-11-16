Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 377129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

