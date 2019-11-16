Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 521 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 9,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,672,000 after purchasing an additional 599,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 2,094,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after purchasing an additional 360,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at $90,035,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,677 shares of company stock worth $17,579,342. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

