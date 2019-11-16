Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.