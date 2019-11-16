Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,099. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

