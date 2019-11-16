Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $174,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,690 shares of company stock worth $6,742,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

