Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Mattel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

