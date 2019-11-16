Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE:PSB opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.52 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $316,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $1,511,893. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.