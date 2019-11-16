Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 185,284 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 695.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $39,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.81 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

