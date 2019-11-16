Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 97,983 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,983 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 6.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,451,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 84,935 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 64.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 89,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,819 shares of company stock worth $21,564,161. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

