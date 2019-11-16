Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spotify were worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $147.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 1.95. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spotify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

