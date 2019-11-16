Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $51,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 706,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 98.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.