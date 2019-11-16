Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Materion were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 95.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 178.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $59.58 on Friday. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.