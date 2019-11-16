Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 1,190,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,413. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

