Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRK. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,594. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

