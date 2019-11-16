Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MXC stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

