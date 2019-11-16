MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,667. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 1,280,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,582. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

