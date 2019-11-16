MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE MGP remained flat at $$32.70 during trading hours on Monday. 1,146,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,231. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,932 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

