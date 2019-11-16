Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.