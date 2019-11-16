Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 187,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 279.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 46.9% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

