Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 131,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.