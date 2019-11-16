Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 57,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

