Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 47,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $2,137,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.