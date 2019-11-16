Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $265.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.