Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.