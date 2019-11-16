Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 271.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MCB opened at $45.86 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.