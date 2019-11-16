Morgan Stanley Has $147,000 Stock Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REVG. ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

