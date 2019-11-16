Morgan Stanley Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $58.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.16.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $90.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.