Morgan Stanley Raises ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target to $32.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZEAL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEAL stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $31.33. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.08.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.