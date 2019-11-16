Morgan Stanley Sells 15,932 Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Hennessy Advisors worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, COO Teresa M. Nilsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNNA stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $91.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

