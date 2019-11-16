Morgan Stanley Sells 520,227 Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trivago were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 24.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago NV – has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trivago NV – will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

