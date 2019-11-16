Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Mackinac Financial worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.