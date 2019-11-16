Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE MSCI remained flat at $$250.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 489,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $250.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 711.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

