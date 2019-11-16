M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,466 shares of company stock worth $4,078,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $163.97. 375,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,111. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.