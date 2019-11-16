MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 65,345 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 169.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,987,000 after buying an additional 2,241,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after buying an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,120,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

