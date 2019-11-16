MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.21. 309,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,081. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

