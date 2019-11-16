MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 910,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.